Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,750.05 ($37.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,860 ($38.65). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 2,847 ($38.47), with a volume of 450,603 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.00) to GBX 3,300 ($44.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,860 ($38.65).

Whitbread Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,613.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,750.05.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 194.60 ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitbread declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

In related news, insider Kal Atwal acquired 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,843 ($38.42) per share, with a total value of £7,647.67 ($10,334.69). 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

