Woodline Partners LP Has $401,000 Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $2,554,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tenable by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 403,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tenable by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $39,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,801.90. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,502 shares of company stock worth $773,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

