Woodline Partners LP Invests $233,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,347.77. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $2,644,639 over the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

