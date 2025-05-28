Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 8,177 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

