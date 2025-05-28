Woodline Partners LP Sells 22,188 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Appian by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 1,244.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.83. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $5,356,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,350,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,384,096.66. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 795,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,611,535. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

