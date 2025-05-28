Woodline Partners LP Takes $402,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,806 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

