Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FMC by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

