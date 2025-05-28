Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

