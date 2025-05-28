Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in LiveRamp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,211.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

