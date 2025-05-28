Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,668.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

