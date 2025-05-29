16,982 Shares in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Get PSQ alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQH. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PSQ by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Trading Down 14.0%

PSQ stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.10. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie Langston purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,813.20. This represents a 10.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSQH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSQ

PSQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.