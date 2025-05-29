32,264 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

