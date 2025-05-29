5,192 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,235,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,045 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,048,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,600,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 771,017 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,118,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 741,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 601,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.60. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Insider Transactions at Empire State Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,405.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,904.84. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

