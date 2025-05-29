5G Stocks To Research – May 27th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, and Onsemi are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, manufacture, deployment or services of fifth-generation wireless technology. They include network equipment providers such as Ericsson and Nokia, chipset designers like Qualcomm, smartphone manufacturers and telecom operators building out 5G networks. Investors often view 5G stocks as a high-growth opportunity due to the expanding demand for faster, more reliable connectivity across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,812,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,948,454. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.05. 2,223,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.80. 4,409,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,272,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

NASDAQ ON traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,457. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.

