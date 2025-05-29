abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Insider Purchases £28,435.59 in Stock

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) insider Alexa Henderson bought 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £28,435.59 ($38,307.41).

Get abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust alerts:

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Price Performance

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 515 ($6.94) on Thursday. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 404.56 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.31 ($7.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 478.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 491.33. The company has a market cap of £347.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.01.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.93 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust had a net margin of 90.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Capturing the growth potential of UK smaller companies

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.