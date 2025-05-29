Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $47.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.3%

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

