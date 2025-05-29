Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

