Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 842.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Get Agronomics alerts:

Agronomics Stock Performance

Agronomics stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Agronomics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Agronomics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture, series B and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.