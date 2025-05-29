Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s current price.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,454.42. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 91,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $4,086,077.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,836,077.75. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 223,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,294 in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.