Alison Goligher Acquires 20,000 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Alison Goligher acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($124,477.97).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 466.50 ($6.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 376 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 682.60 ($9.20). The stock has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 526.90.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

About Melrose Industries

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $2.00. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently -202.92%.

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.