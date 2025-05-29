Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Up 2,304.8% in May

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 2,304.8% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded Alstom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

