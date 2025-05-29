Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

