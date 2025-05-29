Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

