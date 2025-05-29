Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 276,012 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,557,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 460,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $101,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 310,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 95,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average is $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

