Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 154,466 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AMTB opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $729.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

