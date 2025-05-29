American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $840.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,570.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 242,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 267.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $9,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

