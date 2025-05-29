Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as high as $88.24 and last traded at $87.93, with a volume of 1402171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.
Insider Activity at Amphenol
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Amphenol Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
