Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as high as $88.24 and last traded at $87.93, with a volume of 1402171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The trade was a 87.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.