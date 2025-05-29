Analysts Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $59.46

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.46.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Biohaven Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 145,331 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Biohaven by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

