Analysts Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287,795 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,416,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $16,733,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 914,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 687,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

