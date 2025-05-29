Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.
NYSE:DAR opened at $31.51 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.25.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
