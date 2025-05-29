Analysts Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) PT at C$12.59

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of DNTL opened at C$8.90 on Monday. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

