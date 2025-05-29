Analysts Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target at $7.00

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWCZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Trading Down 3.3%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in European Wax Center by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,321,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 667,723 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 509,991 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth about $2,745,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 643,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. European Wax Center has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.