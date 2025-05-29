Analysts Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target at $7.00

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. European Wax Center has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
