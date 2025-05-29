Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price at $205.71

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.71.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $172.21 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $78,289.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,673.34. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,948. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,801.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

