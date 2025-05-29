Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $212.00

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $196.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

