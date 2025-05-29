Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $67.40

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

CHEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $950.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

