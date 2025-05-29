AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $21.14. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 190,490 shares trading hands.

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $614.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

