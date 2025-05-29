AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANABGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $21.14. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 190,490 shares trading hands.

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $614.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

