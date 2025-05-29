Andrew Magson Buys 126,742 Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD) Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Magson acquired 126,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,139.36 ($13,659.38).

Get Hardide alerts:

Hardide Price Performance

LON:HDD opened at GBX 7.94 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.91. Hardide plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Hardide had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 EPS for the current year.

About Hardide

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.