AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU opened at $43.96 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

