ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $80.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 881 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $52,921.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,112.79. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,681 shares of company stock worth $408,498. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 473,097 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 735,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,248,000 after buying an additional 111,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANIP stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

