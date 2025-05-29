Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,280 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Argo Blockchain were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

