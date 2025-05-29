Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $37.90 Average PT from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.0%

APAM opened at $40.83 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,002.96. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,582,000 after acquiring an additional 78,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,930 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 381,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after acquiring an additional 224,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

