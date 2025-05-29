Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 44,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 691.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Astec Industries stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.19 million, a PE ratio of -492.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Report on ASTE

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.