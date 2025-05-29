Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Purchases £149,337.75 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Hallmark acquired 199,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £149,337.75 ($201,182.47).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £739.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.91.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

