Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.