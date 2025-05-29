AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Trading Down 2.8% After Earnings Miss

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3,750.00 and last traded at $3,720.91. 35,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 128,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,826.46.

The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,054.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $10,030,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,697.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3,459.17.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

