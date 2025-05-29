AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $17.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

AVPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

AvePoint Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AVPT stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,704,500. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,280,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,276,000 after buying an additional 150,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,770,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 340,509 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

