B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

BTDR stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

