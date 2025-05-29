B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTDR
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.