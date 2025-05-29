Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,344,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sight Sciences

In other news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $55,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,010,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,334. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manohar K. Raheja purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,850. This represents a 7.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,196 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGHT shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.60 price objective (up from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.18.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

