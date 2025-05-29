Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,627,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

