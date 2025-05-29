Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Banner Stock Down 2.1%

BANR stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.90. Banner has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,554,000 after purchasing an additional 345,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,776,000 after purchasing an additional 59,653 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 122.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,142,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 630,004 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Banner by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 845,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

